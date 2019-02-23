Sheikh Mohammed attends Dubai World Cup Carnival

By Staff

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the eighth day of the Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan racecourse.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed watched on as Godolphin horses scored big. Spotify snatched victory and won the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes, whereas Divine Image scored the UAE Oaks title for Godolphin. Continuing with success, Godolphin’s Mythical Magic bagged the Group 2 Zabeel Mile title, and Major Partnership was crowned with another title.

Ekhtiyaar, saddled by Doug Watson for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, won the 1200metre turf handicap race.

Also attending the races were Sheikh Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Sheikh Jumaa bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meydan Group Saeed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman at Meydan Group Malih Al Basti, other officials and horse race enthusiasts.