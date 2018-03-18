Sheikh Mohammed attends finals of Dubai Intern'l Arabian Horse Championship

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this evening attended the finals of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, during the event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which saw three days of heated competition where the participants vied for prizes valued at around US$4,000,000.

Considered the most prestigious competition of its kind in the world, the championship is a beauty competition for Purebred Arabian horses, from the very young to the elderly statesmen of the Arabian equine world.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the winners, underlining the importance of such competitions which bring the best of the bests in the equine world together in the UAE.

The Vice President toured the Dubai International Horse Fair, held alongside the Championship, where more than 80 local, Arab and international firms are showcasing products catering to everyone in the equestrian world from traders to consumers.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied as well by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Khalifa Saeed Soliman, Director General of the Dubai Protocol, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubai World Trade Centre.