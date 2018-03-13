Sheikh Mohammed attends GDMO’s Dubai Media Camp

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said today that the progress of society depends on its ability to adapt to change, especially at a time when groundbreaking technologies are transforming every sphere of life.

"The world is changing at a rapid pace and we have to find innovative ways of adapting to these changes. Our message to the world should be clear and strong. We should convey to the world our capabilities and achievement and our aspiration to be a key player in shaping the future of the world. The media is a key partner in conveying this message and we have to support it in this task," His Highness said.

His Highness highlighted the role played by the media as partners in development, as well as in offering solutions to the challenges facing society. The media supports a society in transitioning to a better future, he said.

His Highness’s comments came as he attended the Dubai Media Camp organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office at the Al Marmoom Reserve in Dubai in the presence of Vice Chairman of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Dubai Media Camp is part of GDMO’s strategic initiatives to convey Dubai’s and the UAE’s messages to the world and enhance communication practices in Dubai.

His Highness was briefed by Director General of GDMO Mona Al Marri about the objectives of the Camp and the various initiatives launched during the event. The Dubai Media Camp, which brought together leaders of major Dubai organisations and prominent media professionals, discussed creative ways of covering ‘untold stories’ about Dubai’s development journey.

The Camp launched four initiatives focused on international press visits, telling Dubai’s stories to the world, promoting relationships between media and decision makers, and supporting entrepreneurship in Dubai.

His Highness also attended the presentations of the leaders of five brainstorming sessions held during the Camp, which highlighted ideas centred around five key sectors - business, tourism, culture, the future, and entrepreneurship.

The five brainstorming sessions created a list of ‘Top 100 Headlines’ that offers ideas for stories on Dubai’s ‘untold’ successes and unique offerings. Based on the ideas, a ‘100 Headlines Plan’ will be created.

Mona Al Marri said that the Camp is part of GDMO’s efforts to contribute to Dubai’s development journey and support the media in contributing to the development of the Dubai and the UAE.

"The Camp and the initiatives we launched today aim to raise Dubai’s profile and highlight its accomplishments. The Camp also highlights the importance of promoting novel and authentic narratives about Dubai’s unique successes and encouraging the media to cover ‘untold stories’," Al Marri said.

The ideas and plan generated at the Camp will be implemented by GDMO in collaboration with government and semi-government entities as well as private sector organisations. Al Marri further said that an extensive plan to support the initiatives announced at the Camp will be implemented by a team of Emiratis in collaboration with various entities.

The initiatives launched during the camp include: ‘International Media Visiting Programme’, which aims to promote collaboration with international media through press trips that introduce them to key Dubai projects.

The ‘Dubai International Media Committee’ initiative will create a Committee of representatives from various entities that play influential roles in international markets. The Committee aims to create a set of streamlined messages that officials can use to tell the Dubai story to audiences at regional and international events.

‘Media Match-Up’ aims to develop greater relationships between leaders in Dubai’s government sector and media through day-long meetings. The initiative is mainly focused on international media and prominent decision makers in Dubai.

"Proudly from Dubai", an initiative developed by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, will create a ‘Proudly from Dubai’ badge that will be awarded to exceptional emerging businesses from various sectors. The initiative aims to create a network of outstanding homegrown entrepreneurs whose success showcases Dubai’s high-quality environment and support for businesses. The initiative will also organise various events to support their growth.