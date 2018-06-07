Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 27th batch of Joint Command and Staff College

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honored today the top achievers of the 27th batch of the Joint Command and Staff College in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, also attended the ceremony, along with Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and military attaches of the embassies of brotherly and friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured a total of 147 top achieving officers from the UAE and other Arab and foreign countries.