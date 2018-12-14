Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of new batch of MBRC for Leadership Development Programme

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the graduation ceremony of the new batch of graduates of the "Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development Programme."

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "I am happy to oversee the graduation of future leaders of the nation because they are the eyes with which we see our future and the hands with which we build our country. Creating leaders is the goal of a successful nation, and our journey is in constant need of new generations of leaders, to keep pace with the ambitions of our people."

"Training new leaders will add new ideas and initiatives to our country’s development and will guarantee our ongoing advancement, which relies on our efforts to create new leaders," he added.

The graduates presented their projects to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, who praised their ideas and efforts and showed his support for two ideas to establish two non-government organisations, which will offer innovative social services.

The first organisation aims to hire unemployed Emiratis and offers its services to government and non-governmental organisations at competitive prices. The second will offer home care services for the elderly at prices that are 10 percent less than the market price.

The centre reflects the academic leadership of Sheikh Mohammed, which aims to train national leaders, in cooperation with leading international universities, who can keep pace with international developments and achieve his vision.

Based on the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed to promote the role of the centre’s graduates, an announcement was made in November stating that 35 of the centre’s graduates were appointed in 35 boards of directors of civil organisations in Dubai, to supplement the UAE’s social sector with new national leaders.

Over 12 months, the graduates of the programme participated in over 120 lectures, visits and workshops, as part of three leadership courses conducted by three leading international universities, which are the University of California-Berkeley, the International Institute for Management Development, IMD, in Switzerland, and Imperial College London.

They also made two international visits to San Francisco and Estonia, including to the headquarters of Ford, Tesla and Uber, and met with the President of Estonia and the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament.

The centre will launch new programmes at the start of 2019.

The participants of the programme’s previous edition underwent comprehensive exams and interviews, and an executive mentor was allocated for every participant during their training to monitor their progress.

The programme’s previous edition included 19 activities that were divided over three major courses, four physical courses, and three psychological courses, along with nine executive guidance sessions.