Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended a lunch banquet hosted by Sultan bin Ali alSabousi, in honor of His Highness.

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also attended the banquet, along with a number of tribes leaders and poets.