By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Thursday attended a reception hosted by Matar Khalfan Al Mazrouei, on the occasion of the wedding of his son to the daughter of Saeed Khalfan Al Mansouri.

A number of dignitaries also attended the wedding which took place in Al Lisili area in Dubai.