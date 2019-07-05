Sheikh Mohammed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Khalid Al Qasimi

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has offered his condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the loss of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the mourning majlis at Al Badee Palace on Thursday evening, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the death of the young Sheikh, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise, and grant his family peace and solace.

Also present at the mourning majlis were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, along with Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of Sheikhs, and mourners.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials also offered their condolences.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Abdullah bin Zayed

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Tahnoun bin Mohammed

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Also present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Hamdan bin Rashid

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Fujairah CP

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted on Wednesday at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the son of the Ruler of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

Also present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

Saif bin Mohammed offers condolences on death of Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi





H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted condolences on Thursday from H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace.

Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt condolences to Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise, and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Hamed bin Zayed

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today accepted condolences from H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this morning accepted, at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah, condolences from Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were accepting condolence alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

The President's Representative expressed his deepest condolences to H.H. the ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Sheikh Nasser Al Sabah

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday morning accepted condolences from Sheikh Nasser Bin Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Accepting condolences alongside the Ruler of Sharjah at Al Badee Palace were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Nasser conveyed the condolences from Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing his deepest condolences to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Also, present at the condolences majlis were Sheikh Sabah, Sheikh Salem Al Nawaf Al Sabah, Sheikh Ahmed Salim Al Ali Al Sabah, Sheikh Fawaz Al Khalid Al Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Al Malek Al Sabah and Sheikh Majed Mohammed Al Yousif Al Sabah.