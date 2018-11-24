Sheikh Mohammed covers all expenses of Russian tourist who lost her mother while vacationing in Dubai

By Wam

In a touching humanitarian gesture, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended financial help to a Russian woman who lost her mother due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai during a family trip to the city.

His Highness announced that all expenses incurred by the Russian woman for the treatment of her deceased mother in a private hospital in Dubai as well as the cost of transporting her body to her homeland and the flight tickets for the family’s travel back to Russia will be taken care of by him.

Russian tourist Anastasia Popova incurred $228,700 for the treatment for her deceased mother in a private hospital after she collapsed during her family’s vacation in Dubai due to a rupture in her heart. Despite surgical treatment, the elderly woman passed away, leaving the Russian tourist with a large hospital bill. The tragic incident happened when the Russian tourist was on a vacation to Dubai with her mother and two daughters.