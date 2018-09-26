Sheikh Mohammed forms the Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai, names board members

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. 27 of 2018 forming the Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai, and approved its operational structure.

His Highness also issued Decision No. 20 of 2018, appointing members of the Committee. The Committee will be chaired by Mohammed Saad Abdullah Al Shareef while Ahmed Saeed bin Mashar Al Maheri will be its Vice Chairman. Members will include Ahmed Mohammed Yousef Al Shahi and three others representing Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency And Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and Dubai Civil Defence.

All grievances submitted by local employees of military entities are subject to the clauses of the Decree No. 27 of 2018, while grievances submitted by staff of the State Security Department in Dubai will be subject to a special committee formed by a separate decree issued by the Dubai Ruler. The special committee will apply the provisions of this decree, provided the Committee determines a competent authority to provide administrative support.

While the Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai is considered a permanent independent entity, the Committee will be supervised by the Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

The Committee aims to offer employees the opportunity to appeal against final decisions issued by the Complaints and Grievance Committee.

The Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai is tasked with reviewing complaints and grievances in accordance with the laws and regulations highlighted in the new Decree, and also receive grievances presented by employees in case the department fails to take required decisions. In this case, the employee who is filing the grievance should present proof that the department refused or failed to take a decision. The Committee is also tasked with reviewing issues and grievances referred to it by the Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai or his Deputy.

The Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai is now responsible for reviewing complaints and grievances related to working hours, promotions, positions, bonuses and related issues; the Committee will not review any grievance that is under judicial review or has been subject to a final judicial ruling. The Secretary-General of the HR Military Committee will provide administrative and technical support to the Central Military Grievance Committee of Dubai and its members, and follow up on the implementation of its decisions.

The Secretary-General of the HR Military Committee will be tasked with notifying the department about the grievance within five working days of filing the grievance via a signed notification, registered mail, fax or email. The department should reply to the grievance within ten working days of receiving the notification about the grievance. The Chairman of the Central Military Grievance Committee can extend the deadline for the same period in case the department fails to meet the initial deadline. In case settling the grievance requires the presence of one of the two parties, they should be notified at least two days before the date. The chairman can issue a decision to accept a written response in case the party cannot attend.

The Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai or his Deputy shall issue all decisions required to implement the clauses of the Decree. Any decision or legislation that contradicts this Decree is considered void. The Decree and the Decision are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.