Sheikh Mohammed honors winners of 'MBR Medal for Scientific Excellence'

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honored today winners of the "Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence", in presence of Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The winners were selected among a pool of 200 scientists who were nominated for the of the second edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, which seeks to recognise outstanding scientists and researchers for their achievements and contributions in various fields. The award represents the highest Emirati scientific honour, which highlights scholars and their achievements, and enhancing their status in the community.

The awards ceremony took place on the sideline of the second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists which kicked off on Monday with more than 150 scientists and researchers in attendance from throughout the world.

Winners of this year edition of the Medal included Dr. Lihadh Ibrahim Al-Gazali, Senior Consultant in Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics at the United Arab Emirates University; Dr. Ali Almansoori, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University; while Omar Yaghi. Founding Director - Berkeley Global Science Institute, received Lifetime Achievements Award for his scientific works.

The award was also attended Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, also attended the event.

The second annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists included several workshops bringing together experts in various fields to explore the challenges facing the scientific community, and proactively propose solutions to overcome them. Attendees will also outline frameworks and action plans to steer scientific output towards contributing to sustainable development projects, as well as to develop vital sectors, boost their competitiveness, and enhance skills among the youth.

Members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists comprise experts in a wide range of disciplines, including medicine, electronic engineering, chemical engineering, genomics, mechanical engineering, aviation engineering, physics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, materials science, food security, water technology, biology and genetics, and neurology, among many other scientific fields.