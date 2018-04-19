Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of 2018 Think Science Competition

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured on Wednesday local schools and universities who won the Think Science Competition 2018, at a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Emirates Youth Foundation, also attended the ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammed honored the winners of the competition that His Highness described as an important competition that sharpen the talents and energies of young people and encourage them to innovate in various scientific and technological fields.

His Highness also said that the UAE leadership prioritizes youth development, and encourage them to achieve the highest levels of innovation and creativity, so the UAE can achieve the highest international ranks across various sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed also praised efforts of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and leadership in mentoring youth and guiding them towards glory, pride and progress.