Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of the Global Universities Challenges

By Staff

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented the team of TUCK School of Business at Dartmouth College, USA with the Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge Award.

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the award ceremony that was held on the sideline of the 7th World Government Summit.

The Global Universities Challenge brings together over 100 students from renowned universities across the globe and engages them in an innovative competition to improve the way governments work. The Challenge is a unique global initiative that brings together the brightest minds from renowned global institutions to help shape the future of government. In 2018, more than 100 students from 17 leading universities and graduate schools of public policy and business administration took part in the Challenge.

The Shaping Future Governments: Global Universities Challenge is by invitation only and exclusive to select graduate students of public policy, government relations, political science, and business administration. Therefore, the Challenge targets participation from top graduate universities and schools from each continent.

As a participant in the Challenge, students have been specifically selected to represent their institution. The student is therefore an ambassador of that institution and they are expected to demonstrate themselves in the highest standards of ethics and good conduct during the challenge.

The judging panel comprises high-level government officials and C-suite individuals from renowned corporations. The judging criteria are 40% Novelty and Innovation, 25% for Impact and Comprehensiveness, 20% for Viability and Feasibility and 15% for Presentation.