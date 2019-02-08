Sheikh Mohammed, Humaid Al Nuaimi attend wedding reception

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended on Thursday the wedding reception hosted by AlKatbi tribe.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, also attended the wedding reception hosted by Ghadir bin Saeed bin Ghadeer AlKatbi and Abdullah bin Sultan AlKatbi as they celebrated the wedding of their sons Rashid and Mohammed.

The wedding took place at Alrimal Hall on Dubai Al Ain Road.