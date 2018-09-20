Sheikh Mohammed issues decision to promote 4,910 policemen in Dubai

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a decision promoting 4,910 officers, non-commissioned officers and members of staff of Dubai Police.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this decision, which, he said, reflects His Highness's support for the Police and its employees, and his appreciation for the important national role they play, which includes ensuring the safety of the community and protecting the country’s achievements and prosperity.

He also praised the generous gesture which will motivate and encourage the Dubai Police force to continue performing their national duties in the best way possible to ensure Dubai’s security and safety. On behalf of those who were promoted within the Dubai Police General Command, he also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unlimited support.

The decision includes the promotion of five policemen to the rank of Major General, 13 to the rank of Brigadier, 41 to the rank of Colonel, 33 to the rank of commander, 40 to the rank of Major, 111 to the rank of Captain, 153 to the rank of First Lieutenant and 154 to the rank of Lieutenant. It also includes changing the position and rank of 4,241 commissioned and non-commissioned officers.