Sheikh Mohammed issues Decree establishing new subsidiaries of Dubai Health Authority

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. 17 of 2018 establishing subsidiaries of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA. The new DHA subsidiaries established under the Decree are Dubai Healthcare Corporation and Dubai Health Insurance Corporation.

The subsidiaries will support the effort to further enhance healthcare services in Dubai and enable DHA to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations. Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. 18 of 2018 appointing Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami as the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

According to Decree No. 17 of 2018, Dubai Healthcare Corporation is responsible for operating and managing public health facilities in Dubai, including primary healthcare centres, specialty centres, medical fitness services centres, and public and occupational medical centres.

The new body is also responsible for managing, operating and developing the units attached to it either directly or through a third party, as well as developing and implementing strategies to enhance medical services in line with Dubai’s and DHA’s strategic plans.

Dubai Healthcare Corporation is also responsible for full integration of medical services, qualifying Dubai’s medical facilities for international accreditations, conducting surveys and studies for new healthcare facilities and medical services, and drafting policies and procedures for public health management and submitting them to DHA for approval.

It is also responsible for managing preventive healthcare measures and conducting the research required to enhance general health of the people of Dubai. The establishment is authorised to recruit qualified medical and administrative personnel, organise and participate in medical conferences and events, and coordinate with other government departments to achieve DHA’s objectives.

Dubai Healthcare Corporation is also responsible for proposing prices for medical and healthcare services at medical facilities under its management, procuring medicines and medical resources for such facilities, providing preventive medical and medical fitness services and managing, operating or developing any other medical facilities assigned to it by Dubai Government.

The Dubai Health Insurance Corporation is responsible for managing and overseeing health insurance services in Dubai according to relevant legislation. The Corporation also seeks to ensure quality health insurance for Dubai’s citizens, residents and visitors, protect the rights of policyholders, and design health insurance packages. It will also license and regulate health insurance companies, claims management companies, insurance brokers and service providers.

Dubai Health Insurance Corporation is also responsible for managing Dubai Government’s health insurance programme and issuing reports and recommendations related to health insurance and health economics.

The CEOs of Dubai Healthcare Corporation and Dubai Health Insurance Corporation will be appointed according to a resolution issued by the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council based on the recommendation of DHA’s Director-General.

Decree No. 17 of 2018 and No. 18 of 2018 are effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.