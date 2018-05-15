Sheikh Mohammed issues Decree forming Dubai Women Establishment’s Board

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 07 of 2018, to establish the Board of Directors of Dubai Women Establishment, DWE.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, expressed her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for the continuous encouragement he has extended to Emirati women to participate in all sectors and his support for creating work environments that promote their equal participation in the development process.

Sheikha Manal said, "Since the establishment of the UAE, our leadership has played a crucial role in fostering the success of Emirati women, locally, regionally and globally, across sectors. Today, due to the leadership’s vision, the UAE has become a role model for the empowerment of women, and leads many global competitiveness indicators in gender balance. This includes the Social Progress Index, in which the UAE is ranked first in the world both for treating women with respect and gender equality in education. These achievements were accomplished due to the solid foundations laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, who promoted the vital role of Emirati women in our society and encouraged their participation in all fields."

She highlighted the leadership’s continued support for Emirati women, which has enabled them to obtain the tools required for success and ensured that both women and men have equal opportunities at all levels. This support has also helped enhance the legislative framework necessary for furthering gender balance. Recently, the UAE Cabinet approved the first legislation of its kind in the region for equal wages and salaries, reflecting the equal rights that men and women enjoy under the UAE’s constitution.

In accordance with Decree No. 07 of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Women Establishment’s new Board of Directors, chaired by Mona Al Marri, will include Hala Youssef Badri, Vice President, and members, Huda Essa Buhumaid, Khawla Rashid Al Mehairi, Huda Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashimi, Muna Darwish Busamra, Fahima Abdul Razzaq Al Bastaki, Jehad Abdul Razzaq Kazim and Aljoud Ahmad Lootah. The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the new Board of Directors on their appointment, wishing them success in their endeavours and leading the Establishment's initiatives with the support of its high-quality team. She also expressed her gratitude to members of the previous Board of Directors for their contributions over the past three years to achieving DWE’s objectives.

She praised the diverse expertise of the board members across fields including economics, business, energy, law, media, strategic communication and art, which will enrich the work of the Establishment and help achieve the goals of DWE’s strategic plan for 2017-2021. The strategic plan was developed in line with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021 and UAE Vision 2021, which include enhancing female participation, particularly in the economic sector.