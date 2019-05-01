Sheikh Mohammed issues decrees and resolution on boards of directors and trustees

By Wam

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. (20) of 2019 on the Board of Directors of Meydan City Corporation.

Pursuant to the Decree, the term of the Board has been renewed with Saeed Humaid Al Tayer as Chairman; Malih Lahej Al Basti as Vice Chairman; and Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Hamad Mubarak Bu Omaim, Abdul Wahed Mohammad Al Fahim, a representative of Dubai Equestrian Club, and a representative of Dubai Racing Club as members. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (21) of 2019 on the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai.

Pursuant to the Decree, Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qatami is the Chairman of the Board and Nasser Khalifa Al Budoor the Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Abdul Fattah Sharaf, Shamsa Mohamed Saleh Ahmed, Ahmed Mohamed Abdullah Al Hamadi, Ahmed Youssef Habeeb Al Youssef and Dr. Manal Omran Taryam Al Shamsi. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Resolution No. (8) of 2019 renewing the term of the Board of Dubai Racing Club.

Pursuant to the Resolution, Saeed bin Humaid Mattar Al Tayer chairs the Board of the Club. The Board also includes Mulaih Lahej Al Busti as Deputy Chairperson and Mohammed Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Hamad Mubarak Bu Amim and Abdul Wahed Mohammad Al Fahim as members. The Board serves for a renewable term of three years.

The decrees and resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.