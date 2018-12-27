Sheikh Mohammed issues resolution on Committee for Goods and Materials

By Wam

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued cabinet resolution No. (51) of 2018 related to the service fees of the Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control’s Executive Office.

As per the resolution, the Office will receive AED150 on every import, export or re-export request related to strategic and chemical goods, as well as for armoured vehicles and their spare parts.

It will also receive AED50 for issuing replacement request.