Sheikh Mohammed issues resolution on community plantation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a Cabinet Resolution number 31 of 2018 on community plantation and agriculture.

According to the new Resolution, published in the Official Gazette, the Ministry Of Climate Change and Environment is tasked to implement the new decree, which includes 14 clauses.

The Resolution aims to encourage a planation culture, and encourage optimum exploitation of residential spaces, and roofs of buildings and educational institutions to develop and expand agricultural activity, and expand it to serve the community and educate it with the promotion of environmental benefits.