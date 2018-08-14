Sheikh Mohammed issues resolution supporting ‘people of determination’

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Cabinet Resolution No. 43 of 2018 in support of the ‘people of determination’ and Resolution No. 38 of 2018 regarding the adoption of the UAE sign language dictionary.

Resolution No. 43 - published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette - aims to support the rights of ‘people of determination’ in the field of employment by enabling access to opportunities in the labour market in such a manner that ensures their rights to work on an equal footing with others. The resolution also aims to provide this segment of society with the necessary support to seek equal employment opportunities in various sectors.

The resolution requires concerned government entities to protect the rights of ‘people of determination’ to ensure the right to work on an equal basis with others and to ensure that they have equal employment opportunities.

The resolution stressed the need to provide working and health conditions for ‘people of determination,’ and not to terminate their services or refer them to retirement due to disability or its occurrence after appointment, unless retirement age is reached or a competent medical committee decision states they are not fit to work.

The resolution stipulates that the private sector should be encouraged to integrate ‘people of determination’ into their institutions and grant them exemptions and privileges. It also calls upon the concerned authorities not to discriminate against this segment of society.

As per the resolution, the Ministry of Community Development will coordinate with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Federal Human Resources Authority to develop regulations that will determine the nature of reasonable accommodation arrangements needed by ‘people of determination’ in the work environment.

In addition, the resolution His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued concerning the adoption of the UAE sign language dictionary stipulates the competence of the UAE Cabinet to adopt any amendments to the Emirati Sign Language Dictionary on the proposal of the Minister of Community Development.