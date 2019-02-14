Sheikh Mohammed launches Madrasa e-Learning platform for 1,000 villages with no Internet

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched "Madrasa", e-learning platform, for 1,000 villages to support learning for Arab students living in villages, remote areas and refugee camps with no internet access.

The platform will provide 5,000 free Arabised videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to students from kindergarten to grade 12 without internet access through four innovative offline solutions.

Launching the offline e-learning platform, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "We launched "Madrasa" e-learning platform to provide 5,000 free Arabised videos in math and science to students living in 1,000 remote villages without internet access. The initiative is the first phase to cover remote areas across the Arab World."

He added, "Education is the biggest hope for the Arab World. Nothing should stop our children from receiving education."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that e-learning bridges the knowledge gap in the Arab World. "Improving the education system in the Arab World is an urgent priority. E-learning is the most effective way to empower Arab students and the ideal solution to provide them with world-class education wherever they are."

He added, "Madrasa for 1,000 villages is a message of life, determination and better future. There’s only one key to the success of our societies, economies and future: Education."

Launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the project will reach out to children in remote villages and camps through Madrasa tablet, WiFi hotspot device, Madrasa flash memory (USB) and Madrasa Smart Bag.

Each of these technologies, which facilitates access to creative educational videos without internet, will be delivered to different camp schools and villages depending on the need.

Madrasa’s educational content will be available on a tablet with an 8-hour battery life, while the mobile hotspot device will provide WiFi network that allows students in remote schools to connect to the internet. The hotspot device, which extends to 300 meters of coverage and operates on an 8-hour battery life, will also give access to e-books and videos that will be regularly updated.

Some students will receive educational videos on a flash memory (USB) that they can connect to a tablet or computer and learn without internet access.

Madrasa Smart Bag provides a full mobile classroom of 20 tablets, projector, WiFi extender, speakers and WiFi hotspot device. The classroom provides Madrasa’s content and other educational material in Arabic including e-books and videos.

In October 2018, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, launched Madrasa (www.madrasa.org), the Arab World’s biggest e-learning educational platform that provides 5,000 free Arabised videos in general science, math, biology, chemistry and physics to support learning for more than 50 million Arab students, from kindergarten to grade 12.

Over 1.5 million students joined the platform that generated over 4 million views since its launch three months ago. Madrasa uses simple technology to provide free educational content available online and via an app.