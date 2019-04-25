Sheikh Mohammed meets Egyptian President in Beijing

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in Beijing, China. Sheikh Mohammed is leading the UAE delegation to the second 'Belt and Road Conference for International Cooperation' taking place in the Chinese capital.

Sheikh Mohammed and President el-Sisi discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation in political, economic and technological fields. They explored new opportunities to exchange experiences in public works and economic development.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, ways to overcome current challenges through cooperation, and solutions that can lead to the stability and prosperity of all Arab nations.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE’s appreciation for Egypt’s stand on the critical issues affecting the region. He also praised Egypt’s development efforts under the leadership of President el-Sisi.

President el-Sisi commended the UAE’s role in supporting regional efforts to achieve security, stability and prosperity for all countries. He also highlighted the great developments in the UAE in the fields of investment, technology, government excellence and future sciences. He further said the UAE has become a model for sustainable development, for not only the region but also the entire world.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol Department, and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, attended the meeting.