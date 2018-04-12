Sheikh Mohammed meets FBI Director

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today the Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Christopher A. Wray.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was also present during the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the US official exchanged views on a number of issues related to the strengthening of cooperation between the concerned authorities in the UAE and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, especially with regard to exchanging information on combating extremism and terrorism at the regional and international levels.

The meeting focused on the importance of constructive cooperation between the two sides in order to effectively respond to cyber attacks and electronic piracy. The Director of the FBI referred to the positive cooperation between the two sides in this regard in order to protect the interests, security and stability of the two friendly countries.

The meeting was also attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler's Court, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and a number of officials.