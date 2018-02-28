Sheikh Mohammed: No increase in federal fees for three years

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has said that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prioritise the socio-economic stability of citizens and residents.

His Highness’ comments came as he chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed went on to say that public services requiring government fees in the UAE will not be increased for a period of three years. "We decided not to increase the federal fees during the next three years, to restore the economic and social stability of the state and to support our industrial and commercial sectors and attract more foreign investments," the Vice-President said via his official Twitter account.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "UAE competitiveness is the main priority for the government, and the next term will witness the launch of many new social-development initiatives, and other initiatives for UAE youth to make them directly benefit from our journey of development."

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a new national strategy for advanced innovation, which aims at improving the governmental future designs, and creates new economic fields, along with creating other achievements that focus on human welfare.

The new strategy will focus on innovation in the health, transportation, future techniques, water, environment and space technology development, Sheikh Mohammed said. "Our goal is to change the mindset of the government and private sectors towards devising solutions for the future," he continued.

His Highness added that a new railway regulation bill would pave the way for a railway network to transport passengers across the Emirates.