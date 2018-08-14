Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Ali Al Subousi

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of Ali Hamad Saeed Al Subousi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed visited today the mourning tent in Zabeel area in Dubai and offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on the visit were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, the Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.