Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Khalid Al Gergawi

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has offered his condolences on the death of Khalid Mohammed Ibrahim Al Gergawi.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed visited the mourning majlis in the Al-Khawaneej area in Dubai, where he extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.