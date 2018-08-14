Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Moza bint Ali Al Weri

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered his condolences on the death of Moza bint Ali Al Weri.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed visited the mourning majlis in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai and offered his heartfelt condolences to the son of the deceased Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and his brothers Ismael Al Gergawi, Ahmed Al Gergawi, Ishaq Al Gergawi, and Abdul-Latif Al Gergawi.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on the visit were H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.