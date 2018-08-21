Sheikh Mohammed offers Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning offered Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Rashid Mosque in Zabeel.

Performing the prayer alongside Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Lands Department; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Information Department; senior officials; UAE citizens, and residents.

Dr Omar Al-Khateeb, who led the prayer, delivered the Eid al-Adha sermon in which he highlighted the significance of sacrifice in Eid al-Adha. He also called for exchanging visits in this day and emphasised the importance of humanitarian work, solidarity among the society and communication which would bring cooperation and affection among people.

Dr. Al-Khateeb prayed for good health and longevity to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid, the late Sheikh Maktoum and martyrs of the nation as well as martyrs of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, who defend justice and legitimacy in Yemen.