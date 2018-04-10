Sheikh Mohammed orders allocation of three new residential communities for Emiratis in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, and Prime Minister, has ordered the allocation of three new residential communities, encompassing more than 10,000 land plots, for Emirati citizens in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the priority that the government places on enhancing the welfare of Emirati families. "We have ordered the allocation of new land plots as part of promoting the wellbeing and prosperity of Emirati citizens in Dubai. The new residential communities will feature all essential infrastructure," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality said that the Municipality will take the necessary steps to implement the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

Al Hajiri added that the distribution of land plots to Emirati citizens who have obtained approval from the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment will start soon.

The new residential communities in Dubai include: Area 1 in ‘Al Ruwayyah 3rd' with a total area of 2,256 hectares comprising 8,428 land plots; Area 2 in ‘Wadi Shabak’ with a total area of 232 hectares comprising 1,315 land plots; and Area 3 in Mushrif with a total area of 59 hectares comprising 349 land plots. Each land plot in the allocated developments has an area of 1,115 square metres.

The new residential communities will have mosques, schools, public parks, and retail shops as per the highest international sustainability standards.