Sheikh Mohammed orders emergency airlift to help victims of flooding in Jordan

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday ordered an emergency airlift of humanitarian aid to help those affected by the devastating floods in Jordan.

A 747 jumbo jet and a C130 Hercules transport carrier took off from Dubai during the night carrying more than 58 tons of much-needed health, nutrition, and sanitation supplies, as well as temporary shelters. The planes landed in Jordan early morning, and the aid is already on its way to be distributed to people in need.

The operation was coordinated by HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairperson of International Humanitarian City, working with local authorities and the National Crisis Centre in Jordan.

Princess Haya will continue to work with the authorities in Jordan and the National Crisis Centre to monitor the situation and provide further assistance as required.