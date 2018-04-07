Sheikh Mohammed orders extension of deadline for building on granted lands in Dubai

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered a three-year extension of the deadline for building private residences on lands granted by Dubai Government to Emiratis. The extension starts the day following the date of the previous deadline.

The order by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed is aimed at allowing ample time for Emiratis to build their private residences as per their preference. It also falls in line with the government’s efforts to boost the happiness of citizens and support social stability.

