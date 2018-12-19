Sheikh Mohammed orders Status Report on Arabic language

By Staff

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the UAE celebrates the World Arabic Language Day through research and studies, as well as renewed government and cultural policies.

“We have a national agenda for Arabic language, and we have issued directives to work further through studies and initiatives to cement the Arabic language as a language of life,” His Highness tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed directed the launch of the "Status Report and the Future of the Arabic Language" to be the basis and an extensive study to approach the challenges of the Arabic language in a scientific way to help develop the methods of use, education and empowerment as a means of communication and knowledge acquisition, in conjunction with the UN Arabic Language Day.

The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development announces the adoption of the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed on issuing the "Status Report and the Future of the Arabic Language" at the meeting of the Advisory Council for the Arabic Language, which is part of the National Agenda of the UAE.

The ministry tweeted, “We celebrate today our pride towards our culture and heritage on the #WorldArabicLanguageDay. Our language is our identity and the reflection of our coexistence.”