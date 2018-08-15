Sheikh Mohammed pardons 547 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 547 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The Attorney-General of Dubai Essam Issa Al Humaidan said His Highness’s gesture to pardon inmates aims to offer them a fresh start in life, ease their families’ suffering, and help them reintegrate into the community.

Humaidan also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has immediately begun coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.