Sheikh Mohammed pardons 700 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 700 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, said His Highness’s decision to pardon inmates is aimed at offering them a fresh start in life and easing their families’ grievances, as well as helping the prisoners reintegrate into the community. Al Humaidan said this gesture will have a positive impact on the community by giving the prisoners a chance to rejoin their families and start a new chapter in their lives.

The Attorney General also said that Dubai Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures for implementing Sheikh Mohammed’s order, which is being carried out in collaboration with Dubai Police.

Fujairah Ruler pardons 81 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 81 prisoners of different nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct during their terms of imprisonment in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and as part of the 'Year of Zayed 2018'.

The move comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Hamad's keenness to give the pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life, reintegrate into society, and ease the hardships of their families.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Ka'bi, Commander-in-chief of Al Fujairah Police, extended his sincere appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad for the noble gesture, which he wishes would encourage the released prisoners to open up a fresh chapter of integrity and giving in their lives.

Ajman Ruler orders release of 70 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 70 prisoners of various nationalities, who were convicted of various crimes, for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The prisoners must be eligible for pardon and must have proven their good conduct while serving their prison sentences in the reformist and penal institutions of the General Command of the Ajman Police. The prisoners will be exempted from serving the rest of their sentences and those with deportation orders will be deported from the country.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his wish to release the prisoners and return them to the community and public life after their sentences, to enjoy Ramadan with their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, thanked Sheikh Humaid for his generous gesture to release the prisoners, which reflects his desire to provide them with the opportunity to be active members of society and reunite them their families.

He added that the order confirms Sheikh Humaid’s belief that people must enjoy their freedom and be given a second chance, as well as learn from their time in prison.

Major General Al Nuaimi hoped that the prison sentences will reform the prisoners and make them good people and serve their country. Their release procedures will commence immediately, so they can return to their families while those with deportation orders will be deported from the country, he concluded.

RAK Ruler pardons 302 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has ordered the release of 302 prisoners from the emirate's correctional and punitive establishments ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan and in light of the Year of Zayed.

H.H. also pledged to pay the financial obligations of those pardoned.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, has instructed the Chairman of the RAK Judicial Council to take necessary measures to implement the directives of the RAK Ruler in coordination with the General Headquarters of RAK Police.

Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, said that the pardon reflects H.H.'s keenness to offer the pardoned prisoners the chance to reintegrate into society and bring happiness to the families of the released inmates.