Sheikh Mohammed receives Chairman of Presidential Council of Libya's National Accord Government

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received Fayez Al Siraj, the Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord in Libya and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides addressed ways of sustaining the brotherly relations between the UAE and Libya to the higher good of the two countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed underlined the keenness of the UAE's president, government and people to ensure political stability and security for the Libyan people.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.