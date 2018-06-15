Sheikh Mohammed receives Eid al-Fitr well-wishers

  Wam
Published

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning received Eid al-Fitr well-wishers, at Zabeel Palace.

Accepting the greeting alongside Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance. Sheikh Mohammed also received Eid greetings from tribesmen, ministers, citizens and residents.

During the meeting, they wished His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid well and further progress, prosperity and stability under the wise leadership. Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with the audience.

