Sheikh Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed

By
  • Wam
Published

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Shindagha Heritage today, where they exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed to Allah the Almighty to revisit the religious occasion with good and wellbeing to our leadership, people and the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai;H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ; and a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, notables, heads of government departments and businesspeople attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted an iftar banquet in honour of his guests.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon