Sheikh Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Shindagha Heritage today, where they exchanged Ramadan greetings and prayed to Allah the Almighty to revisit the religious occasion with good and wellbeing to our leadership, people and the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai;H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ; and a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, notables, heads of government departments and businesspeople attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted an iftar banquet in honour of his guests.