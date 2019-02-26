Sheikh Mohammed receives Jordanian Prime Minister

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has met with Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, who conveyed greetings of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed the visiting guest and the accompanied delegation, and discussed bilateral ties and means of further boosting them in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation,along with senior officials representing the two countries.