Sheikh Mohammed receives members of Emirates Scientists Council, MBR Academy of Scientists

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received on Monday members of the Emirates Scientists Council, the Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists, and a host of researchers at Za’abeel Palace.

In presence of the Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed his guests and exchanged with them Ramadan greetings.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed spoke highly of the efforts exerted by the Emirates Scientists Council and MBR Academy of Scientists and their role in attaining sustainable development in the UAE to create a knowledge-based economy, thus paving the path for reaching the goals of UAE Vision 2021.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed urged young scientists to never settle for what they have achieved, but continue on with the quest for knowledge.

"You are a source of pride and you are a product of this blessed land. We expect you to continue your perseverance to reach your goals, to realise your people's aspirations and to show that you are worthy of the leadership's trust," he said.

The gathering was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah Al Amiri, Director General of Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and senior officials from universities and colleges in the UAE.