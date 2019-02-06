Sheikh Mohammed receives military, police commanders

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at a number of military and policing commanders in the country and fraternal countries who are invited to attend the graduation ceremony of the 43rd batch of cadets officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, was present.

Among those who also attended the event were diplomats and military attaches of the fraternal and friendly embassies accredited to the UAE.

The graduates, including officers from different Arab countries, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the occasion. They also hailed the College's educational and military level, which is now ranked as one of the most prestigious military academies globally.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; a number of Sheikhs and top officials, were also present.