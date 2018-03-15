Sheikh Mohammed receives President of Turkmenistan

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Wednesday received Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the President of Turkmenistan, and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Turkmenistan President and discussed with him a number of political and economic issues of common interest, in the presence of Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, and means of enhancing them in various economic, cultural, investment, and other fields that contribute to establishing a strong partnership based on mutual respect and realising the supreme national interests of both parties.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of building relations between the two peoples, and providing mutual facilities for private companies and businessmen in both countries to provide joint investment opportunities especially in the science, knowledge, tourism fields, among others.

President of Turkmenistan praised the high level of progress and development witnessed by the UAE at various levels, expressing his hope that the visit will yield good results for the benefit of both countries. He also referred to the cultural diversity that characterises UAE society, who live in harmony and coexistence.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Suhail Mohammad Faraj Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dragon Oil, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.