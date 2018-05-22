Sheikh Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today at his Zabeel Palace tribal leaders who called on him to congratulate on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and well-wishers exchanged greetings and wished the UAE and its leadership all the best.

The reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

