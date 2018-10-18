Sheikh Mohammed receives UAE Paralympics team

By Wam

Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received today members of the UAE Paralympics team, who clinched 11 medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games which concluded recently in Jakarta.

Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant-General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with members of the UAE Disabled Sports Federation also attended the reception.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the team for their achievements and urged them to work harder to continue their victories.

Forty-seven Athletes of Determination from the UAE Paralympics team competed in eight sporting events namely athletics, power lifting, shooting, boccia, cycling, table tennis, archery and judo, at the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games which took place from 6th - 13th October, in Jakarta, Indonesia.