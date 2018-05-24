Sheikh Mohammed recognises UAE donors, humanitarian and philanthropic institutions

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has honoured a number of national humanitarian and charitable organisations during a ceremony organised by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, on Wednesday.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, were also present during the ceremony.

Fifty-three humanitarian and charitable organisations were recognised for their contribution of AED20 billion in foreign aid in 2017, making the UAE, for the fifth consecutive year, the world's largest foreign aid donor, according to preliminary data released by the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD.