Sheikh Mohammed responds to Emirati citizen's appeal

An appeal for decent life by a UAE citizen has been immediately responded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The UAE national made his appeal in a phone call to Ajman Radio on Monday, asking for providing all needs of decent life for himself and his family.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed directed competent authorities to provide, with immediate effect, the Emirati and his family with all their needs within 24 hours to help them lead a decent life.

He also directed Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, to provide the cabinet, in its coming meeting, with a detailed report about the requirements of the UAE people with limited income alongside a plan to address this issue.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the importance of utilising all national media outlets in serving UAE nationals across the emirates and providing them with decent life.