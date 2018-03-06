Sheikh Mohammed reviews progress of Bluewaters Island project

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today visited Bluewaters Island, the new man-made island developed by Meraas off the coast of the Jumeirah Beach Residence opposite to The Beach.

His Highness reviewed the progress of the AED 6 billion Bluewaters project, which includes residential, retail, dining, hospitality, leisure and entertainment facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that ensuring projects developed in Dubai and the UAE maintain the highest quality is critical to enhancing the country’s profile as an investment and tourism destination of choice. "We want our country to be known as a land of happiness and hope for both people and visitors, and for all those who have ambitions and dreams," Sheikh Mohammed said. "The projects we see around us today reflect this vision as well as our determination to achieve the highest levels of excellence."

Sheikh Mohammed further said, "Creating a conducive environment for tourism and investment is key to the diversification of our economy. Equally important is having clear business plans and strategies to efficiently deal with changes taking place around us."

His Highness also said that ongoing projects will help create thousands of jobs and offer opportunities for the youth to contribute towards building the future of the nation. "Encouraging innovators and offering them opportunities are among our top priorities," His Highness said.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during his visit by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Mohammed Ibrahim AI Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Government of Dubai; Chairman of Emaar Properties Mohammed Ali Al Abbar; and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

Group Chairman of Meraas Abdulla Al Habbai briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the progress of the project which seeks to become one of the world’s biggest tourism hotspots, in the process enhancing Dubai’s profile as a global tourism hub in line with the Dubai Tourism Vision 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the various phases of the projects developed over the past four years, which have provided employment to over 16,000 people. Meraas is working with over 1,500 local and international companies to bring this world-class tourism destination to life.

During the visit, His Highness also reviewed hotels projects being developed at Bluewaters Island. The first hotel to be build in the Island features 178 luxurious rooms and 96 serviced apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms that offer guests a secluded haven to enjoy with their families.

The second hotel comprises 301 rooms and 119 serviced apartments, also ranging from one to four bedrooms. Both hotels will have an array of excellent amenities and services and offer direct access to a 450-metre private beach.

The centrepiece of the Bluewaters project is ‘Ain Dubai’, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel which, at a height of over 210-metres, eclipses existing and planned structures of its kind. ‘Ain Dubai’ will offer spectacular and previously unseen 360-degree views of Dubai’s spectacular coastline. Since the completion of the ‘Ain Dubai’ wheel rim, it has already become a prominent feature of the city’s skyline.

Meraas revealed it will create a new attraction on Bluewaters that will enrich the tourism offering of the destination. One of the legs of ‘Ain Dubai’ will feature the world’s highest rope climbing platform with a height of over 150 metres. The rope climbing platform will offer a unique attraction for adventure seekers. Climbers will be supervised by experts to ensure safety.

Bluewaters Island offers a premium lifestyle for the whole family with residences comprising 10 apartment buildings with a total of 700 units offering stunning views. Residential amenities include state-of-the-art gymnasiums, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, basketball courts and children’s play areas.

To facilitate access to Bluewaters Island, Meraas has collaborated with government authorities to create direct road links from Sheikh Zayed Road to Bluewaters. These road links are being constructed by RTA.

Bluewaters will also operate a Group Rapid Transit service offering passengers a unique travel experience via a driverless vehicle system that connects the island to Ibn Battuta Metro Station. There will also be a 265-metre pedestrian bridge linking the island to The Beach.