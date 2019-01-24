Sheikh Mohammed reviews progress of Meydan’s projects

By Staff

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praised the development projects being implemented by Meydan in various location in Dubai, adding that these projects are part of a number of development projects that are part of the Dubai’s development agenda, that seek to achieve a higher objective related to sustainable development and ensure the future of next generations, and achieve UAE Vision 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remark came as he reviewed today the progress of a number of projects that are being implemented by Meydan Group.

His Highness commended the efforts made to ensure creativity and distinction of these projects, and to meet highest standards, to became a key element for investment and tourism attraction, hence developing the entertainment, tourism sectors.