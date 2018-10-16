Sheikh Mohammed reviews Route 2020 Stations construction progress

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that infrastructure projects in Dubai and the UAE are a key part of the country’s comprehensive development plans and play a vital role in enhancing the economic environment.

His Highness further said that the happiness and welfare of the community are high-priority strategic objectives for the government. A quality infrastructure helps attract tourists and investors and enhances the country’s position as a favoured destination for living and working.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai Government has allocated 21 percent of its budget for new projects as well as projects to enhance the efficiency of existing infrastructure as the city is preparing to host the Expo for the first time in the region. Dubai Government has allocated AED5 billion from its 2018 budget to projects related to Expo 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the infrastructure development efforts of Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, which complement Dubai’s economic and social development projects, and support the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai Plan 2021.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the progress of work on the Route 2020 stations.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also accompanied Sheikh Mohammed on his visit.

Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer briefed Sheikh Mohammed on the progress of construction work on the viaduct of the metro route. The completion rate of project has reached 83%. All bridge works will be completed in the second half of November this year.

The new route covers the 15 km extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line to the site of Expo 2020. The Project includes seven stations (five elevated and two underground). The project's completion rate has reached 53 percent. His Highness reviewed the designs of the metro stations featuring four different themes.

The design of the iconic station at the Expo site features plane wings that reflect the city’s journey towards the future through innovation. One of the key stations of the project that will serve millions of visitors, it has been designed to ensure the smooth entry and exit of passengers at all times. The project also features an interchange station linking Route 2020 and the Red Line of Dubai Metro at Nakheel Harbour and Tower Station. Its design is similar to the existing stations. The designs of the elevated and underground stations were tailored to provide higher capacity than the existing stations on the Red Line. The elevated stations have an area ranging from 8,100 to 8,800 square meters and the areas of the underground stations range from 27,000 to 28,700 square metres. The Expo station has an area of 18,800 square metres. The interior design of the metro stations reflect the four elements of nature: air, earth, fire and water and features futuristic elements.

The first of the new metro trains to be used on this route will arrive in Dubai in November. The first train will start operations in December. The RTA will start testing carriages in May 2019, and conduct test runs of trains in Feb 2020 to ensure the readiness of the train and control systems. The test runs will continue until the official opening of the project.

His Highness and his accompanying delegation watched a video on the unique Expo Station, which has a capacity of 522,000 passengers per day in both directions, i.e. 29,000 riders per hour per direction. The Station has two platforms and three routes linked to Expo 2020 and COEX as well as the Trade Centre and the urban complex. It will be integrated with public transport and parking will be provided for buses and taxis. His Highness also endorsed the futuristic interior design of the Expo station.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the progress of the first phase of the Latifa bint Hamdan and Umm Al Sheef Streets Improvement Project. Phase II of the project will begin in the first quarter of 2019. The project is being developed at a cost of AED800 million and links Jumeirah with Al Khail Road and parallel roads (First Al Khail Rd, and Al Asayel Street) through two-tier bridges extending 7.4 km.