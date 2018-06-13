Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan attend iftar

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended today an iftar banquet, hosted by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, at his residence in Zabeel area.

The event was attended by a number of top government officials and dignitaries who wished the UAE, its leadership and people good health and prosperity.